Mars Wrigley launches new campaign for Boomer

The films are aimed at capturing the humorous essence of the brand

Bubblegum brand Boomer has launched a series of new TVCs bringing back its ‘Boom Boom Boomer’ tune to reconnect with the consumers. Conceptualised by DDB Mudra Group, the three films are aimed at capturing the humorous essence of the brand.

The first film captures two young siblings looking gloomily at their dead pet fish in a fishbowl. While the elder sibling is chewing Boomer, he pops a bubble that causes the dead fish to come back to life. On the other hand, the second film shows a young boy watching a mythology-based show, with his grandfather while chewing Boomer. He is visibly bored and blows a bubble and when the bubble pops, the bald grandfather suddenly grows a thick mane of hair.

In the third film, a muscular guy in a village akhada is flexing his muscles in the mirror. While he is admiring his strong biceps, he blows on a bubble that grows bigger and bigger but as soon as the bubble pops, his muscles deflate and droop down.

Boomer has, over the years, become a favorite for our consumers in India and with this relaunch, the aim is to build the gum category relevance for in-home consumption through the day, which also reflects in the execution of our films – morning, afternoon and evenings, Yogesh Tewari, marketing director, Mars Wrigley, said. “With the tagline of ‘Boom Macha De’ and the famous ‘Boom Boom Boomer’ tune being centered on the concept of nostalgia, we are confident that our consumers will enjoy the films. With these light-hearted films, we hope to celebrate the love and joy associated with the brand,” he added further on the launch.

As per Rahul Mathew, national creative director, DDB Mudra Group, the aim of the campaign was to make sure that it reinforces the brand’s strong associations with its consumers in a way that it appeals to today’s youngsters. “And, of course, do it in a way that brings alive the fun and quirky nature of the brand,” he said.

