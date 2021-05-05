  • MORE MARKET STATS

Mars Wrigley India promotes Varun Kandhari as director marketing

By: |
Updated: May 05, 2021 2:04 PM

Kandhari joined Mars chocolate business in September 2014

Kandhari will also be part of the leadership team for IndiaKandhari will also be part of the leadership team for India

Mars Wrigley has announced that Varun Kandhari has been appointed as the director marketing and customer marketing for India. Kandhari, who has been with the organisation for seven years, is based in the Gurugram office and succeeds Yogesh Tewari.

Kandhari joined Mars chocolate business in September 2014 as senior brand manager and was subsequently promoted as marketing manager, chocolates for Mars Wrigley Business in October 2017. As a marketing manager, he helped his teams develop strong innovation pipeline and campaigns for Snickers and Galaxy.

Related News

In his new role, Kandhari will be responsible for leading the marketing and customer marketing functions for Mars Wrigley India across all categories. He will also be part of the leadership team for India. “Through his tenure, Varun has played a crucial role in value creation and developing successful marketing strategies. In line with our goals to grow our business and develop our brands better, I am confident that Varun, with his energy, enthusiasm, and expertise, is the perfect lead to help us take Mars Wrigley to greater heights,” Kalpesh R Parmar, general manager, Mars Wrigley, India said.

Kandhari has experience working across categories including home and personal care and confectionery. Before joining Mars Wrigley, he was associated with Hindustan Unilever where he managed brands like Surf Excel and Wheel. He is a seasoned business leader with deep experience in the consumer goods industry across South Asian countries. He has a proven track record of building brands, developing categories, creating global campaigns, managing tough business challenges and building high performance teams.

Mars is a family-owned business with more than a century of history making diverse products and offering services. With almost $35 billion in sales, the company is a global business that produces brands such as M&M’s, Snickers, Twix, Milky Way, Pedigree, Orbit, Skittles, among others. Headquartered in McLean, VA, Mars operates in more than 80 countries.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BrandWagon is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest brand news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. BRANDWAGON
  3. Mars Wrigley India promotes Varun Kandhari as director marketing
Advertisement
Brandwagon

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Work That Speaks | Ad Reviews | 26 April To 02 May 2021
2High street fashion brands eye online platforms; look to drive sales by launching #WFH range
3After Radhe, more movies look at alternative release avenues