Mars Wrigley India promotes Varun Kandhari as director marketing

Mars Wrigley has announced that Varun Kandhari has been appointed as the director marketing and customer marketing for India. Kandhari, who has been with the organisation for seven years, is based in the Gurugram office and succeeds Yogesh Tewari.

Kandhari joined Mars chocolate business in September 2014 as senior brand manager and was subsequently promoted as marketing manager, chocolates for Mars Wrigley Business in October 2017. As a marketing manager, he helped his teams develop strong innovation pipeline and campaigns for Snickers and Galaxy.

In his new role, Kandhari will be responsible for leading the marketing and customer marketing functions for Mars Wrigley India across all categories. He will also be part of the leadership team for India. “Through his tenure, Varun has played a crucial role in value creation and developing successful marketing strategies. In line with our goals to grow our business and develop our brands better, I am confident that Varun, with his energy, enthusiasm, and expertise, is the perfect lead to help us take Mars Wrigley to greater heights,” Kalpesh R Parmar, general manager, Mars Wrigley, India said.

Kandhari has experience working across categories including home and personal care and confectionery. Before joining Mars Wrigley, he was associated with Hindustan Unilever where he managed brands like Surf Excel and Wheel. He is a seasoned business leader with deep experience in the consumer goods industry across South Asian countries. He has a proven track record of building brands, developing categories, creating global campaigns, managing tough business challenges and building high performance teams.

Mars is a family-owned business with more than a century of history making diverse products and offering services. With almost $35 billion in sales, the company is a global business that produces brands such as M&M’s, Snickers, Twix, Milky Way, Pedigree, Orbit, Skittles, among others. Headquartered in McLean, VA, Mars operates in more than 80 countries.

