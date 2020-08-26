Mars Petcare India appoints Pitchfork Partners as their strategic communication consultant

Mars Petcare serves pets through nutrition, health and veterinary services

Mars Petcare India, part of Mars, Incorporated, has appointed Pitchfork Partners Strategic Consulting as its strategic communication consultant for India. As part of its growth strategy in India, the pet care company will work closely with Pitchfork Partners to build corporate reputation and engage with relevant stakeholders.

According to Ganesh Ramani, general manager, Mars Petcare, Pitchfork Partners shares the company’s beliefs and values around pet and animal welfare, bringing extensive stakeholder relationships and communication expertise to the business. The agency, after an analysis of business needs will align communication to business goals, championing reputation building, management and protection.

For Jaideep Shergill, co-founder, Pitchfork Partners, pet nutrition and needs is a category that needs more knowledge dissemination. “This is an opportunity to bridge that gap. Mars Petcare is committed to making a better world for pets, and we are committed to helping the company achieve its business goals through strategic and insights-driven communication,” he added.

Part of Mars, Incorporated, Mars Petcare is a pet food company, serving over 400 million pets across the world through nutrition, health and veterinary services. The company’s portfolio of almost 50 brands serves the health and nutrition needs of the world’s pets – including brands Pedigree, Whiskas, Royal Canin, Nutro, Greenies, Sheba, Cesar, IAMS and Eukanuba as well as the Waltham Petcare Science Institute which has advanced research. Mars Petcare is also a veterinary health provider through an international network of over 2,000 pet hospitals and diagnostic services including Banfield, Bluepearl, VCA, Linnaeus, AniCura and Antech.

Read Also: McDonald’s India – North and East launches ‘The Big Hug’ campaign

Read Also: White Rivers Media bags the digital marketing mandate for Mid-Day’s online tabloid

Read Also: Perfetti Van Melle India’s Rajesh Ramakrishnan on the marketing strategy which brands need to follow in the time of Covid-19

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook