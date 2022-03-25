Marriott Bonvoy members to be offered tickets for Mumbai Indians’ IPL matches

Marriott Bonvoy has been offering members exclusive access to the Mumbai Indians’ most coveted events since 2020.

Marriott Bonvoy, the travel programme of hospitality brand Marriott International, will offer tickets to its members for the matches of the Mumbai Indians team during the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The 15th edition of the cricket tournament will commence on March 26, while the final will be played on May 29.

Marriott Bonvoy members will have the option of redeeming the loyalty points for match tickets. Additionally, 10-15 members will get a chance to attend a gala dinner with the Mumbai Indians team.

According to an official statement, exclusive Marriott Bonvoy Moments with Mumbai Indians will be available to members for redemption on the Moments platform.

Marriott Bonvoy Moments is Marriott Bonvoy’s experience platform, where members can use points accumulated from travel and everyday activities, such as credit card spends, to gain VIP access to concerts, and a plethora of events — culinary, sporting, entertainment, arts and lifestyle — across the globe.

Marriott Bonvoy has been offering members exclusive access to the Mumbai Indians’ most coveted events since 2020.

As part of Mumbai Indians Marriott Bonvoy Moments, members can also interact with the coaches of the team, receive a customised video wish for a special occasion and have a chance to interact with the team players virtually.

“As our cricket-driven nation gears up for another exciting season of the intense sport, we are excited to bring exclusive experiences for our members. It is our endeavour to bring the best of moments for our members. This year, as the tournament comes back to the country, it will be exciting to see more in-person events being organised. It will definitely bring them closer to the action and offer them unforgettable experiences, ones that only a Marriott Bonvoy member can avail,” said Neeraj Govil, senior vice president, operations, Asia Pacific (excluding Greater China), Marriott International.

“Over the past two years, we have created many memorable moments for our fans on the field, and off it, with Marriott Bonvoy. Our partnership and its success is a testament to our common goal of creating the best fan experiences. With the return of our Paltan in the stadium this year, we believe this season our partnership will create a heartfelt extravaganza for our fans,” a Mumbai Indians spokesperson said.

