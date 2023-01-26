Marketing trends to watch out for in 2023

By Nitin Raj

Creative strategies for 2023

All the social media marketers are watching these trends right now to have a smooth and successful 2023. The time is now for marketing. Businesses must harness the power of marketing as we enter the year 2023 if they want to go to the next level of success. We all might have witnessed how automation, analytics, and the appropriate strategies and tactics can be applied to stay one step ahead of the competition and build a successful firm over the past 15 years. However, with the emergence of new technologies and the acceleration of digital transformation, as we move further into 2023, it is crucial to comprehend the top marketing trends that can bring about a true business transformation as well as support you in remaining competitive and ahead of the curve.

A good understanding of the trends that will shape the marketing landscape in 2023 and beyond is critical to keeping your business ahead of the competition. From creative strategies to new technology, here are the top marketing trends to watch in 2023 and how to put them into action today.

Artificial intelligence

By providing individualised recommendations and insights into consumer behaviour, AI-driven marketing will completely transform how companies connect with their customers. Businesses can save money with AI-driven marketing since it allows marketers to quickly develop dynamic and compelling content without investing a lot of time or money. It can be used to automate processes, offer individualised consumer experiences, and produce data-driven insights.

For example, you can use ChatGPT and ask it to create YouTube video Scripts, use AI-based tools to generate ads and run large-scale campaigns.

Augmented reality

In the upcoming years, augmented reality technology will grow in significance. It is anticipated that augmented reality will be used in the future for a variety of purposes, including online tutorials and product visualisations. It’s crucial to think about the best ways to include augmented reality in your marketing approach. Making video content that can be enhanced and placed in the user’s actual surroundings, like tutorials, is a smart strategy.

Personalisation

From tailored communication to personalised experiences, there are many ways that you can use personalisation in your marketing strategy. In recent years, personalisation has grown in importance in marketing efforts. In the next years, its use is expected to increase even more because it enables brands to offer distinctive experiences to various customer groups. For example, You are at the airport and you look at the direction screen, it will showcase personalised information about where you have to head based on your boarding card, and a scan of your eyes at the check-in counter, future more only you will be able to see it and no one else.

Automation

The importance of automation will only increase in the next few years as more companies move to automated marketing strategies. In fact, automated marketing is projected to become even more prevalent in the next few years. If you’re considering switching to an automated marketing strategy, it’s important to consider how best to do it. From targeted email sequences to automated lead generation, there are many ways to use automation to improve your marketing efforts. For example, Automating the customer feedback in video, ratings and rankings and instantly providing real-time analytics as well as NPS score of product, service etc to customers on quality, providing bar codes to provide authenticity among many others.

Influencer marketing

The most commonly used term nowadays is definitely influencer marketing. In recent years, influencer marketing has grown in significance within the marketing plans of numerous companies. It enables businesses to work with influential people to advertise their goods, such as bloggers, YouTubers, and Instagrammers. Connecting with these influencers has become much simpler for marketers because of the growth of social media and online platforms. Finding the proper influencers to collaborate with is now simpler than ever thanks to websites like Instagram and apps like TapBlaze.

Video content

As technology advances, video content becomes an important part of your marketing strategy in the coming years. From social media to video marketing, brands are incorporating video into their strategy to provide a more engaging experience for their customers. With the rise of online streaming platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, video has become a more popular marketing strategy. For example, Branched Stories – Netflix has already started implementing it with Kids Programs, HotSpots are clickable points in the video for purchase and educational videos are already showcasing content and then running interactive video quizzes – see more of it happening.

Mobile-first content

As more people use mobile devices to access the Internet, the importance of mobile-first content will continue to grow. From blogs to email marketing, brands are looking for content designed to be easily accessible on mobile devices. From making your website mobile-friendly to creating content that’s easy to read on small screens, mobile-first content is a key trend to watch in 2023. For example, the enablement of voice search in mobile apps, chats and purchases, a much smarter search with Voice.

Voice search optimisation

With the advent of voice-enabled devices like Amazon’s Alexa or Siri, voice search optimisation will become an important part of your marketing strategy in the coming years. In fact, it is predicted that by 2020, 50% of all Google searches will be performed using voice commands. Brands should therefore be prepared to optimise their content for voice search. From creating content that focuses on the main topic to using clear and concise language, there are many ways to prepare your content for voice search.

Omnichannel marketing

Omnichannel marketing has become a major trend in recent years as brands seek to create a consistent experience across all channels. If you’re looking to develop an omnichannel marketing strategy, it’s important to consider what works best for you. From designing websites across all channels to creating consistent content across platforms, there are many ways to create omnichannel experiences for your customers.

Artificial intelligence, video content, voice search optimisation, augmented reality, personalisation, influencer marketing, mobile-first content, and automation are just a few of the marketing trends to watch in 2023. From leveraging data-driven decision-making to optimizing content across channels, each of these trends offers a range of benefits that can help improve your marketing strategy.

The author is the co-founder and CEO of Riverum

