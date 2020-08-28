Marketing Conclave 2020: How companies need to focus on product development over marketing

Harsh Jain outlined how the company focused on developing the platform for Dream11 for three years while driving only organic growth.

The nascent online gaming industry in India grew leaps and bounds during lockdown, partially due to no live sports. One such company is fantasy sports application Dream11, which recently won the bid as the title sponsor for the forthcoming Indian Premier League (IPL). “We won the IPL official partnership last year and took that as a marketing test to see how much it impacts our business. On the basis of that, we doubled our investment on this year’s IPL” Harsh Jain, co-founder and CEO, Dream11, said. He was speaking at the 16th Marketing Conclave held by industry body Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), virtually.

He also highlighted the need for focusing on product development more than marketing. Drawing an example from Dream11, Jain outlined how the company focused on developing the platform for Dream11 for three years while driving only organic growth. “I see a lot of products today which use marketing from the beginning and I believe that it is the wrong thing as at first you need to develop product market fit first and once done, you need to scale,” he stated while adding that product will always trump marketing. “Marketing will only work if the product is good, inversely, if your marketing isn’t that great, your product will still succeed,” he said.

When asked about the fact that Dream11 was met with negative perception due to not being available on Play Store, Jain stated that it was indeed difficult to assure people about the product. “It was a difficult journey to convince our app as APK and reassure them about the legality of the app as many believed it to be illegal. But, in the end, it boils down to one thing– if your product adds enough value, people will find it and accept it,” he elaborated.

