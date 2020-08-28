Marketing Conclave 2020: How brands can connect with consumers in the digital age

Businesses that have the capability to be digitally marketed and digitally consumed have thrived during these challenging times

The ongoing wave of digitisation in the country led by the Covid-19 pandemic has blurred the geographical lines as people across the country have access to the same content today. “With 500 million people on the internet today, it has become a pipe connecting all parts of India,” Aditya Swamy, director, Google said. He was speaking at the 16th Marketing Conclave held by industry body Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), held virtually. As per him, search queries on the platform in a day have grown to 1.2 billion from across the different parts of the country.

According to Siddharth Banerjee, chief revenue and marketing officer, Games 24×7, businesses that have the capability to be digitally marketed and digitally consumed have thrived during these challenging times. For instance, the gaming industry that stands at $1 billion is expected to reach $5 billion in the next three years and much of the growth has been witnessed during lockdown. “It has become imperative for businesses to ask themselves what role they play in a consumer’s life including in stressful situations,” he added further.

Meanwhile Shashank Srivastava, executive director, marketing and sales, Maruti Suzuki India talked about the need for brands to reflect on the expectations of their consumers. “Conscious consumption has risen. People today are attaching greater importance to utility, functionality, and value addition amidst these stressed conditions,” he explained. He also highlighted the importance of digitisation for companies today stating that there has been an increase in consumers looking for products online before making a purchase decision. “From three percent in 2016 to 35% in 2020, enquiries for Maruti have now moved to digital,” he said. The company claimed that digital contributes to about 35% of its total ad spends of around Rs 700 crore.

Read Also: Marketing Conclave 2020: How companies can navigate through the new normal with ‘purpose’

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook