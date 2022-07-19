Marketing and communications agency Finn Partners acquires SPAG

Global independent marketing and communications agency Finn Partners on Tuesday announced that SPAG, a health-sector communications and marketing firm, has joined Finn Partners. SPAG Asia will now be branded as ‘SPAG, a Finn Partners Company.’ With this, SPAG becomes part of the Finn Asian region, overseen by Howard Solomon, founding managing partner, who also leads Finn efforts on the West Coast of the US.

Aman Gupta, SPAG founder and managing partner, has joined Finn as a managing partner and lead for the agency’s health practice throughout Asia. In his new role, Gupta will work closely with global health practice colleagues Gil Bashe, chair global health and purpose, and Fern Lazar, managing partner and global health practice lead. Meanwhile, SPAG co-founder Shivani Gupta, has joined Finn as managing partner, culture and brand reputation, Health Asia, and will focus on building brand communications and practice culture throughout Asia. Both become members of the agency’s global health practice leadership team, which is facilitated by Lazar.

“Joining Finn enables us to bring additional cutting-edge services, geographic reach, and health-sector and digital expertise to our clients. During the past year, SPAG and Finn worked side-by-side to support client efforts, and this new relationship – based on shared values – expands our services capabilities and opens doors to wonderful staff opportunities and knowledge-sharing around health developments and best practices,” Gupta said.

As per the company, the addition of SPAG strengthens Finn’s position as home to one of the world’s largest independent health practices, with almost $50 million in revenues. It further added that the addition of SPAG Asia increases the Finn total staff to more than 1,300 employees with more than 150 based in Asia with 275 professionals worldwide dedicated to the health sector.

“The addition of SPAG creates a strong connection among existing Finn health practice hubs in New York, Beijing, Boston, Chicago, Jerusalem, London, Minneapolis, Nashville, Paris, Portland, San Francisco, Shanghai and Singapore, and opens new opportunities to serve clients globally. Aman Gupta, Shivani Gupta, and the entire SPAG/FINN team bring great expertise in public relations and marketing communications in the sector and a keen understanding of how Asia connects to worldwide health markets,” Lazar, managing partner and global health practice lead, stated.

