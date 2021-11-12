Marketers to achieve a single customer view by end of 2022: Report

The report asked 500 senior marketing leaders how far above (or below) they achieved on their 2021 targets

99% of marketers will have achieved a ‘golden record’ or single customer view by the end of 2022, according to a customer data platform Zeotap. The report also revealed that with increased adoption of machine learning, next year will see a rapid acceleration in data-driven marketing practices ahead of third-party cookie deprecation.

“As we enter a post-COVID and post-cookie world, we should expect rapid acceleration of data-driven marketing practices,” Daniel Heer, founder and CEO, Zeotap, said. “For now, most marketers are in the starting phase of creating the usable dataset—the proverbial ‘golden record’ of a single customer view. As most marketers complete this foundational phase next year, we can expect the second stage to begin, in the form of the race for skilled talent and pioneering machine learning,” he added.

The report titled “The Data Secrets of Successful Marketers” shows that, for many marketers, the unification of multiple data sources into a single customer view or ‘golden record’ remains a challenge. However, of the 20% of marketers who currently lack such a record, research showed that 99% of them will have achieved it by the end of 2022. This acceleration comes in part as a result of Google’s deprecation of third-party cookies in 2023 – with the removal of this key pillar of addressability, marketers have been forced to quickly compensate with a strong first-party data strategy, of which a single customer view is the foundation.

The report asked 500 senior marketing leaders how far above (or below) they achieved on their 2021 targets: they were then sorted into five distinct success archetypes according to their success. The respondents were then asked questions designed to analyse the degrees to which they were ‘data-driven’, and these responses were indexed against their success.

Regardless of marketers level of success over the last year, the report reveals that most marketers feel their companies have already crossed the data privacy bridge, with 91% expressing confidence in their data privacy practices. However, this confidence may be misplaced – in some groups, over 30% of those expressing confidence lacked a single customer view (a vital ingredient to effectively orchestrating consent).

Read Also: E-commerce firms clock $9.2 billion GMV during the festive sales in 2021: RedSeer

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook