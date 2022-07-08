Market Research Society of India elects Manish Makhijani as president

Market Research Society of India (MRSI) has announced the formation of the managing committee for the tenure of 2022-2024. Manish Makhijani, global insights director, Hindustan Unilever Ltd. was elected as the new president and has taken over from Sandeep Arora, executive vice president and global head – research and analytics solutions, Datamatics Global Services. Makhijani worked as the vice president of MRSI last three years and has been instrumental in creating and delivering several initiatives like the Golden Key Awards, Hackathon event at the Annual Seminar, among others.

“I am incredibly privileged to carry forward the legacy of so many stalwarts in the industry. Our industry has come a long way and sits at the intersection of changing consumer behaviour, technology, and marketing solutions. It is now up to us to really bring out the contribution of insights into the growth of the business in this complex and evolving world,” Manish Makhijani, global insights director, Hindustan Unilever Ltd., said.

Additionally, Paru Minocha and Saurin Shah were elected as vice-presidents, Prashant Kolleri as the secretary, and Nitin Kamat as the treasurer for MRSI. The election of the new managing committee members was held at MRSI’s 34th Annual General Meeting on July 7, 2022 in Mumbai.

MRSI’s managing committee is represented by companies across research agencies, research users and service providers in the market research industry. The newly elected managing committee will continue to maintain and ensure the highest quality standards. The focus of MRSI for the next couple of years would be to build on the momentum it has created in the last few years and focus on building a stronger network where all the members can benefit from each other, building a talent pipeline in the industry and instilling a sense of pride in the work being done.

The 2019-2021 Managing Committee took on some of the MRSI’s most significant initiatives till date. The committee was responsible for the successful release of India’s first-ever comprehensive market sizing report titled ‘The Indian Research & Insights Industry 2021’. The report stated that the approximately $2.3 billion Indian research and insights industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12% to 14% to reach $4.2 billion by 2025-26.

