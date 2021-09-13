Market Research Society of India appoints Derrick Gray as VP

Derrick Gray was on the board of directors of the Marketing Research and Intelligence Association (MRIA) of Canada.

BARC India’s Derrick Gray has been appointed as the vice-president of the Market Research Society of India (MRSI). Earlier this year, Gray was appointed as the chair of the professional standards committee at the MRSI, where he will help guide the committee in ensuring strong ethical and professional standards for the Indian market research industry. “With my experience over the years in statistical research, measurement and data science, I am looking forward to working collaboratively with the team at MRSI. We hope to be able to make significant progress together as a team,” Gray said.

A veteran audience measurement and advanced analytics executive, Gray brings with him a global experience of over 20 years in audience measurement and audience information systems for various media, including linear television, digital video and radio. He has led several statistical research, measurement science, and data science functions during his distinguished career. Prior to this, he was on the board of directors of the Marketing Research and Intelligence Association (MRIA) of Canada.

“We wish him all the success for this new role and look forward to him guiding market research in India to even greater heights,” Nakul Chopra, chief executive officer, BARC India, stated.

The Market Research Society of India (MRSI) is a unique, dynamic and a not for profit autonomous market research body formed in 1988 by a large fraternity of research suppliers and users spread across India. It is a platform that brings marketing professionals and insight professionals together and aims to instill a code of conduct that should be followed in the market research industry in India and showcases the developments and innovations that take place.

BARC India is registered with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) as a self-regulated, not-for-profit joint industry body that aims to provide authentic audience estimates of What India Watches to broadcasters, advertisers and advertising agencies. The big data driven insights generated by BARC India, powers efficient media spends and content decisions in a highly dynamic and growing television sector.

