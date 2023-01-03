Marico Limited launches new ready-to-eat options

FMCG company Marico Limited has launched its snacking product, Saffola Munchiez. As per company claims, the products are made with grains such as Ragi and Makhana, and aims to expand into the ready-to-eat snack category.

With Saffola Munchiez, we aim to address the rising trend of conscious indulgence among today’s modern consumers, Sanjay Mishra, chief operating officer (COO) – india business and chief executive officer (CEO) – new business, Marico Limited, said. “We observed that an increasing number of consumers prefer branded snacks over unpackaged snacks range. We recognised a rising demand for healthier snacking options in the packaged snacks segment,” he added.

Saffola Munchiez Ragi Chips come in two sizes and were launched in two flavours, namely, Masala Twist and Takatak Tomato. Besides, Saffola Munchiez Roasted Makhana also comes in the same two sizes with Cheezy Onion and Masala Twist flavours. According to the company, the products are available in general trade stores and will soon be available across modern trade and e-commerce platforms.

