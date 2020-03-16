Marico showcases emotional connect with ‘Mere Baal, Meri Jaan’ campaign

The commercial is aired across major Hindi channels along with regional channels as well as digital platforms

Hair nourishment brand Parachute Advansed launched a new campaign ‘Mere Baal, Meri Jaan’ to establish a connection with women across the country. Conceptualised by WPP, the television commercial (TVC) highlights the importance of hair in every woman’s life and how it is a reflection of her personality.

The TVC showcases real-life instances to highlight a woman’s emotions and frame of mind. The emotive campaign has been designed to showcase how the hair is an exemplification of a woman’s moods and feelings as well as a characteristic that lends volumes to her persona, Koshy George, chief marketing officer, Marico Limited said. “Over the years, the brand has built a strong emotional equity amongst women. The brand understands the importance of hair in a woman’s life and how it is the expression of her identity, feelings and moods. Through this campaign, it aims to celebrate this symbolism,” he added.

The campaign uses personification to highlight different moods such as an athlete is seen tying her locks using a hairband, thereby highlighting an act of resolution to attain her goals whereas a woman dancing in the rain with hair let down portraying her carefree and happy state. The TVC depicts several such women for whom hair symbolizes their resilience, love, freedom, determination, happiness, motivation, hope and optimism.

The commercial has been launched across digotal platforms as well as major Hindi channels along with regional channels of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The TVC acknowledges a woman’s feelings about her hair to create a meaningful connection with her, Rohit Devgun, executive creative director and Abhijit Dube, senior vice president, Team WPP said. “Through this ad we have captured how women think of their hair, how they treasure it, by connecting with them at an emotional level about their hair,” they explained.

Read Also: Bajaj Group partners with VMLY&R to enhance its digital presence



Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook