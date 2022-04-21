Manyavar ropes in Amitabh Bachchan in its latest campaign ‘Pehno Apni Pehchaan’

Indian apparel brand Manyavar has launched its Pehno Apni Pehchaan campaign featuring actor Amitabh Bachchan with a strong messaging on Indian wear on occasions. As per the company, Indian wear represents India’s culture and heritage film sheds light upon the feeling of Indianness after wearing Indian wear through a monologue narrated by the legend himself. The monologue is an ode to Indian tradition and culture, celebrating the pride of India, and how Indian wear is adding to the pride and culture.

Manyavar has been at the center-stage of promoting Indian culture and trends in Indian fashion since the beginning, Vedant Modi, chief marketing officer, Vedant Fashions Limited, said. “With the film featuring AmitabhBachchan narrating the poem in his voice, we are certain that our message will be positively echoed in the minds of our consumers,” he added.

The film has been conceptualized and executed by Shreyansh Innovations. “Indian couture is very dear to me and I feel what we wear speaks volumes about ourselves and our personality. I am extremely glad to be a part of this campaign and give out the message through this beautifully-written monologue,” Amitabh Bachchan stated.

According to Shreyansh Baid, director, Shreyansh Innovations, Manyavar’s campaigns have always been about standing up for the core cultural values of India. “In sync with this, we have gone one step ahead in this latest ad and made a clear statement that treats Indianness and Indian traditional wear as inseparable. Evoking love and pride for our culture, it captures the very essence of what the brand stands and aspires for,” he added.