Manyavar rolls out #RakhiKaBroCode campaign

Manyavar has rolled out Raksha Bandhan with its #RakhiKaBroCode campaign. The brand has launched two ad films. Through this campaign the brands aims to spread the message and get more people to wear Indian wear on all occasions. The campaign has been conceptualised by Shreyansh Innovations.

“I personally believe that occasions are not just mere rituals that we follow but they are a celebration of love and bonds which keep us together. Manyavar’s philosophy is all about keeping our culture and heritage in mind and making them even more special by wearing our traditional Indian wear. With the #RakhiKaBroCode campaign we aim at spreading the message and getting more people to wear Indian wear on all occasions,” Vedant Modi, chief marketing officer, Vedant Fashions Limited, said.

The two films depict the daily banter and instances between brother and sister duos, which is full of love. The ad film shows excited sisters dressed up to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with their brothers, frowning as they are not ready in Indian wear to celebrate the occasion. The brothers then get ready by donning a Manyavar kurta to celebrate the festivity of Rakhi with their sister.

Manyavar as a brand, always wanted to be synonymous with all joyous occasions, big or small, Shreyansh Baid, director, Shreyansh Innovations, said. ”Rakshabandhan was an opportunity for us to bring out the joy of celebrating the love between siblings. Through our communication, we have reflected that the true essence of this festival comes only when the brother too is dressed in an Indian attire,” he added.

