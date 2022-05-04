Manyavar rolls out new campaign ‘Naye Rishte Naye Vaade’ featuring Kartik Aaryan

Manyavar has launched a new ad film under the ‘Naye Rishte Naye Vaade’ campaign featuring the Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan. The ad film depicts how the groom, Kartik Aaryan is thoughtful and responsible towards his bride and how he is ready for the new chapter of his life with her. The film is conceptualised and executed by Shreyansh Innovations.

Manyavar has always believed in progressive communication, Vedant Modi, CMO, Vedant Fashions Limited, said. “Through this new film, our aim is to send across the message of embracing new relationships. With Kartik Aaryan, we are confident that he will have an impeccable connect with our audiences.” he added.

The film sheds light on a message that only ‘dressing up for a wedding is not enough and it is equally important to be mentally prepared to spend the rest of your life with your partner. In the film, Kartik Aaryan is not only seen wearing styles from Manyavar’s wedding collection, but also seen helping and making his bride feel comfortable with various nuptials like holding her lehenga while she enters the house or removing her heels when she is tired of dancing in it. With a new approach, the film aims to send across a message that new relations can be positively built by efforts and togetherness.

“This ad embodies the fresh new spirit of relationships in today’s times, which are based on an equal footing and unconditional support. Portrayed through four different situations that one encounters in a wedding ceremony, here is the Manyavar groom taking care of his life partner in ways and standing by her through thick and thin. Naye Rishte Naye Vaade as the ad slogan sums up, is what our Manyavar groom is all about,” Shreyansh Baid, director, Shreyansh Innovations, stated.

Read Also: Cloudtailor appoints Shailendra Shyamsukha as head, brand and communication

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook