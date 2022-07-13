Manyavar partners with Indian Olympic Association

Indian apparel wear brand Manyavar has partnered with Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to be the Indian official style partner for the upcoming Commonwealth Games, Asian Games 2022 and Paris Olympics. This announcement was done at the kit unveiling and send-off ceremony of the Indian contingent for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth games.

“Manyavar has been known for promoting Indian culture and trends in men’s fashion. We strongly believe that Indian culture speaks volumes about one’s personality. Our brand has always been about standing up for the core cultural values of India. We have associated with the Indian Olympic Association as their Indian official ‘style partner’. With this, we hope to take Manyavar’s Pehno Apni Pehchaan to a global level and evoke love, pride and passion for our culture across the world. We wish luck to all our athletes representing India at the Commonwealth games,” Vedant Modi, chief marketing officer, Vedant Fashions Limited said.

With Manyavar being the Indian official style partner, the aim is to celebrate India and the feeling of national pride by wearing Indian outfits. “The association resonates with Manyavar’s campaign ‘Pehno Apni Pehchaan’ which talks about how Indian wear represents India’s culture and heritage and how it adds to the pride and culture. The brand and Indian Olympic association share the same feeling of national pride and inspire people to give their best in their everyday life,” the company said in a statement.

“It is a great sign for the Indian Olympic movement that popular and respectable brands like Manyavar are stepping up to support our athletes. Our athletes deserve the best whatever the occasion and a brand like Manyavar will ensure that they are ambassadors of Indian culture and traditions not only on the field but off the field as well,” Rajeev Mehta, secretary general, IOA, stated.

Read Also: Raymond Limited appoints Atul Singh as executive vice chairman

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook