Manyavar launches its #TaiyaarHokarAaiye campaign featuring Ranveer Singh

Manyavar has rolled out its latest brand film under its #TaiyaarHokarAaiye campaign with actor Ranveer Singh. Through the campaign, the brand aims to inspire the younger generation to dress up in Indian wear for Diwali, by establishing a simple yet impactful message, it claimed.

Diwali is being celebrated after two years of the pandemic and we hope people go all out to celebrate the occasion, Vedant Modi, chief marketing officer (CMO), Vedant Fashions Limited, said. “Manyavar’s new digital film is a fun take on festivities by Ranveer Singh calling himself a ‘Patakha’ that can burst any time. This is an effort to emphasise our messaging of ‘Taiyaar Hokar Aaiye’ and we are confident our audience will enjoy watching it,” he added.

Vedant Fashions Limited offers a range of wedding and celebration wear for women, through Mohey, and caters to the entire family with its regional heritage brand, Mebaz.