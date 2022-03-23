Manyavar launches its ad campaign ‘Taiyaar Hokar Aaiye’ featuring Amitabh Bachchan

The films for the campaign aims to send across the message on why it is important to dress in Indian wear while attending a wedding

Manyavar has launched its new campaign #TaiyaarHokarAaiye with actor Amitabh Bachchan. The films for the campaign aim to send across the message on why it is important to dress in Indian wear while attending a wedding.

Manyavar has always been a brand that showcases the nuances of Indian culture, Vedant Modi, chief marketing officer, Vedant Fashions Limited stated. The new digital films are aimed at everyone who believes in the magic of celebration. Mr. Bachchan with his narrative and screen presence has put soul into the idea of #TaiyaarHokarAaiye and we are confident it will be widely accepted amongst our target groups,” he added.

The films showcase actor Amitabh Bachchan narrating different situations that take place in Indian weddings such as wedding gatecrashers, or a relative getting jealous from the elder sibling as the invitee present at the wedding only praises him because he is dressed in Indian or people treating one as the CEO of the company in a wedding as he is not appropriately dressed for the occasion. “The #TaiyaarHokarAaiye campaign not only glorifies the cultures and traditions of India but also encourages the consumer to don Indian wear to enhance their personality,” Amitabh Bachchan said.

Vedant Fashions Limited’s Manyavar offers a range of men’s ethnic and celebration wear items such as Indo-western, sherwanis, kurtas, jackets and accessories such as jutti, safa, mala, and women’s ethnic and celebration wear items such as lehengas, sarees, stitched suits, gowns and kurtis. It also has brands such as Mohey and Mebaz under its portfolio.

