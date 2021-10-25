Manyavar associates with ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 as official Indian wear partner

IPL has resulted in good recall for Manyavar, Vedant Modi, chief marketing officer, Vedant Fashions Limited, said.

Manyavar has announced a new partnership with International Cricket Council (ICC) as the official Indian wear partner of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021. With this partnership, the celebration wear brand will have its presence on-ground and on the digital assets of ICC. “Manyavar as a brand embraces celebration and togetherness and cricket is the biggest celebration in the country which brings people of every age group together. Therefore, our association with Cricket is a natural extension,” Vedant Modi, chief marketing officer, Vedant Fashions Limited, said.

“We believe that our longstanding partnership with IPL has resulted in good recall for our flagship menswear brand – Manyavar and we are confident that the association with the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will help us further cement the brand in hearts and minds of our consumers,” Modi added.

Manyavar went live with the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 from the Super 12 stage games. ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 has started from 17 October and the league has entered Super 12 stage on 23 October. The final will be played on 14 November in Dubai.

For Manyavar, this deal does not mark its first association with cricket. The brand is known for its association with Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Daredevils as their official Indian wear partners at the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Vedant Fashions Limited, the parent company of Manyavar has three distinct brands for men. Manyavar caters to the mid-premium category in Indian wedding and celebration wear segment, and Twamev caters to the premium category. On the other hand, the other brand Manthan is positioned as the value brand catering to the demands of the mid-market.

