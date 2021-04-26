Manyavar and Mohey herald the beginning of the wedding season with a new campaign

The campaign aims to celebrate the unseen and sweet moments between the bride, groom, and their family members

As wedding celebrations continue to take place in limited numbers this year, Manyavar and Mohey rolled out a new campaign #ApnoWaaliShaadi showcasing how the real emotions and happiness of families and individuals shine out more when weddings happen with a selected number of people. The campaign highlights these moments through a storytelling that is accompanied with vocals and music that will strike a chord with the viewers. The campaign is already on air and is playing across all digital and social media channels.

Launched as a series of six TVC’s, these films highlight how weddings nowadays aren’t about having hundreds of guests around, but family, loved ones and close friends around you, that makes it all the more special. “Manyavar and Mohey as a brand has always believed that our communication should be of the highest standards when it comes to breaking the barriers and stereotypes of weddings. It also reflects our business objective of talking not just to the bride and groom, but also to their close relatives as our collection is for everyone and for every occasion,” Ravi Modi, managing director, Vedant Fashions Pvt. Ltd. said.

For Shreyansh Baid, founder, Shreyansh Innovations, Manyvar and Mohey are known for celebrating weddings in a unique way. “And for this campaign, the brand celebrates the rituals and traditions with a twist, where the unseen moments between different kinds of relationships shine through. That is what makes it truly special.”

“Weddings are today happening with limited audiences, but that is what has made it all the more special. Because now weddings aren’t as much about attending to guests and following traditional protocols, as much it is about enjoying with your closed family and friends, without any inhibitions. That is where #ApnoWaliShaadi and #DulhanWaliFeeling step in and highlight such stories that portray weddings as more than just a function and more of a celebration,” Vaishakh Jhunjhunwala, creative director, Shreyansh Innovations, added.

