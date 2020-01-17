Manoj Adlakha of American Express Banking Corp on life after work

Manoj Adlakha, CEO, American Express Banking Corp, India

The Job

I have been working with American Express for 25 years. I love what the brand stands for — premiumness, aspiration and unrelenting focus on service. What excites me every day is seeing the pace of disruption in the payments industry. Demonetisation and next-generation financial technology have led to a transformation in the Indian payments space. It is exciting to watch how technology can bring about new methods of payment — whether it is through digital commerce, apps, mobile payments or through big data, artificial intelligence and new kinds of digital currency.

The Weekday

My day starts early, at 4:30 am! This is when I catch up on emails and chalk out my plan for the whole day. I follow that up with an hour of brisk walking and some quality time with my dogs. This is my morning booster, and helps me gear up for the day.

Once I get to the office by 8:30 am, I get totally immersed in work — meetings, brainstorming sessions with my team, business updates and the list goes on. I am a bit old school, so at the end of the day, I like to tick off all the tasks that I complete.

Post dinner, which on a regular day, if there are no official commitments, is at 5:30 pm, I usually get onto conference calls, respond to emails and then unwind while catching up on my reading — nothing feels better than a good book in your hand. I try and sleep by 10:30 pm.

The Weekend

For one, I surface a little later. Then I ensure I work out for an hour and a half. I love Delhi winters, and we end up catching up with family and friends over a nice, lazy, long outdoor lunch or just get on Netflix or Amazon Prime Video to binge-watch an interesting series. I am currently watching Jack Ryan and The Game Changers, which has recently inspired me to turn vegetarian.

The Toys

My iPhone is one gadget that I cannot do without. It is with me at all times.

The Logos

Amazon, because I really like how the company has been able to delight its customers, while changing technology trends across the globe, whether it is in shopping, payments, streaming services or enterprise business. Also Apple, because of its cutting-edge products and constant innovation.

