Mankind Pharma’s Raksha Bandhan campaign acknowledges the efforts of medical staff

At a time when people across the country are combatting the pandemic, Mankind Pharma has launched a video campaign saluting the #RealHeroes ahead of Raksha Bandhan. Through the campaign, the brand is recognising the efforts of healthcare workers across the country as they step out to protect the people in need.

“Mankind Pharma is devoting this festival of bond for these heroes and giving a message to all, to tie a Rakhi to these #RealHeroes, male or female, who have saved our lives and worked day in, day out in these tough times,” the company said in a statement.

The video showcases a sister requesting the hospital staff to let her in so that she can tie a rakhi to her brother and when she wasn’t allowed, she wished the hospital staff a happy Raksha Bandhan and handed over the Rakhi to pass it on to her brother. When her brother received the Rakhi, he tied it on the wrist of the nurse who had been taking care of him at the hospital.

According to Rajeev Juneja, CEO, Mankind Pharma, India now ranks third, in the daily increase in COVID- 19 cases and this shows the rise in the responsibility of our medical staff. “While we will be celebrating all festivities in the comfort of our home, the medical staff will be serving us and saving our lives. Through this campaign, we would like to thank these #RealHeroes and pray for their safety,” he added on the campaign.

Grapes Digital is responsible for the digital media amplification of the video. “We salute the medical staff that has been working for us selflessly,” Shradha Agarwal, COO and co-founder, Grapes Digital said.

