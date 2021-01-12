Mankind Pharma ‘sshh away’ unwanted conversation around pregnancy in their #ShhNotOkPlease campaign

The campaign video was launched in Hindi and adapted in three other languages.

Mankind Pharma‘s Unwanted 21 Days brings into the limelight the hushed conversation of contraception and family planning through its latest musical campaign #ShhNotOkPlease. The brand aims to normalise the conversation around contraception, family planning and raise awareness in a fun, relatable, and engaging manner. The campaign was conceptualised by Logicserve Digital, a digital marketing company and the Indian arm of Logicserve Group.

According to Joy Chatterjee, general manager – sales and marketing head, Mankind Pharma, changing consumer behaviour and having an open discussion about family planning and contraception will lead to more awareness and will result in more sales. “There has been a sea of change post-pandemic in the way people have been using the contraceptive. Leveraging this aspect of consumption, we thought right now would be an ideal time to come up with a messaging that is aimed at changing consumer behaviour, than anything else,” she added.

Launched in a phased manner, the campaign has a pre-launch film which features various family members being introduced doing the Shh (shush) action. The objective was to create curiosity around the campaign and then to accelerate it with the main video. Meanwhile, the main campaign is central to an Indian wedding’s key events such as the engagement, sangeet (pre-wedding), wedding ceremony, and honeymoon, featuring the most relatable characters. The lyrical narrative created for the video features intrusive instances of enquiries that family members make to newlyweds and their tongue-in-cheek response to such queries.

For Manesh Swamy, VP-creative, Logicserve Digital, the approach was not to be preachy but at least attempt to normalise the conversation.

The company has also roped in regional influencers to share their ‘shh’ hook step to spread engagement and further amplify the reach of the campaign. The campaign video was launched in Hindi and adapted in three other languages: Marathi, Bhojpuri, and Bengali. So far, the video has managed to garner over two million views.

