Mankind Pharma says #HealthOKToSabOK in new digital campaign

Health OK, a multivitamin and minerals tablet from the house of Mankind Pharma has launched an influencer campaign #HealthOKToSabOK, highlighting the fact that one should give equal importance to their health by staying fit. “The campaign is intended to inform people that ‘Health OK’ multivitamin is a quick and easy way to fulfill our everyday demand for nutrition, energy and gives our body daily servings of all the essential vitamins and minerals,” the company said in a statement.

The campaign features actor Harshvardhan Rane as well as regional Marathi influencers such as Shashank Ketkar, Addinath Kothare, and Siddharth Seema Chandekar. These influencers have shared their personal stories about the hectic work schedules and how they have had to skip meals sometimes or work for long hours which takes a toll on their energy levels and overall health. Moreover, the campaign also highlights that despite eating right, exercising more and taking proper sleep, the body lacks essential nutrients. Hence, ‘Health OK’ multivitamins can help in improving the body’s natural immunity and maintaining good health.

“Health OK helps an individual in staying physically fit and improves overall health and reduces the risk of developing weakness, tiredness and infection. The product helps in improving the quality of life and state of mind. With this campaign, our objective is to spread the message that Health OK multivitamins can fulfill our nutrient gaps, and ensure HealthOKToSabkOK,” Joy Chatterjee, general manager, sales and marketing, Mankind Pharma said on the launch of the campaign.

The actor Harshvardhan Rane was part of the brand’s earlier digital campaign too, which was centered on the fact that why ‘Health OK’ multivitamin and mineral tablets should be a crucial part of one’s diet.

