Mankind Pharma ropes in Vijay Sethupathi as the brand ambassador

Mankind Pharma aspires to aid the community in leading a healthy life by formulating, developing, commercialising, and delivering affordable and accessible medicines that satisfy urgent medical needs.

Pharmaceutical company Mankind Pharma has onboarded Vijay Sethupathi as brand ambassador. As part of this association, Mankind Pharma will be donating Rs 31 lakhs to the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI). FEFSI is an Indian organisation consisting of technicians from the Tamil Film Industry in Tamil Nadu, India. The amount donated will help all those who are facing a slowdown due to the pandemic and will support the growth of the organisation and its members.

“Both Mankind Pharma and Vijay Sethupathi have a common synergy and thought process of serving life in the country, and we feel this mutual alliance will be a prolific one for both of us. We at Mankind Pharma always selflessly contribute towards the betterment of the society and believe in serving life, we hope that the token amount donated to FEFSI will help provide assurance towards the growth of the company,” Rajeev Juneja, managing director and vice chairman, Mankind Pharma, said.

For Vijay Sethupathi, the company justifies the true meaning of ‘Mankind’ and the motto of ‘Serving Life’ in the industry. “It is a pleasure to partner with Mankind Pharma as the brand ambassador and represent the brand in the southern market. I am looking forward to being a part of the Mankind Pharma family and hope to serve the society together,” he added.

