Mankind Pharma pays tribute to the medical fraternity amidst growing #Covid19 cases

The film has been conceptualised by ADK Fortune Communications Pvt. Ltd

With the ongoing coronavirus epidemic in the country, Pharmaceutical company Mankind Pharma has released a new campaign #ThanksForBeingMyFamily to pay a tribute to the doctors, nurses, and hospital staff for their selfless service in the difficult time. Conceptualised by ADK Fortune, the campaign aims to thank the medical fraternity for their contribution and constant presence to serve the nation.

Considering the ongoing condition, the government has shut down schools, colleges, malls, cinema halls, restaurants, and even some key religious places as a safety precaution till March 31 in most of the cities. According to the pharma brand, the film is an attempt to highlight how the medical staff have stepped out of their own homes, working away from their loved ones and taking care of us like their own family. “We are really moved by the dedication with which our doctors, nurses, and hospital staff are working amidst the coronavirus epidemic. This film is just a small attempt to wholeheartedly thank all of them as we pray for their health and well-being,” Joy Chatterjee, DGM, Mankind Pharma said.

The film #ThanksForBeingMyFamily aims to appreciate the efforts of the hospital staff for their services, Subroto Pradhan, managing partner, ADK Fortune Communications Pvt. Ltd said. “The hospital staff are consistently helping us sustain through these hard times and thanking them for their selfless service is the least that we can do,” he said. According to the agency, the campaign highlights how the medics have kept their doors open while everything else is shutting down and have done so much more like leaving their own loved ones to tend to us as a family. “This powerful insight is a fact of life for every doctor, nurse and staff. They are actually living the moments that we have shown in the film,” Nakul Sharma, VP and executive creative director, ADK Fortune Communications Pvt. Ltd. stated.

