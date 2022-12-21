scorecardresearch
Mankind Pharma Limited forays into the pet food segment with its PetStar Dog Food

According to the company, the brand aims to build and support the pet care ecosystem by offering pet food, medicine, supplements, and grooming products.

Written by BrandWagon Online
Mankind Pharma Limited has announced its expansion in the pet food divisions with the launch of Mankind’s PetStar Dog Food. According to the company, the brand aims to build and support the pet care ecosystem by offering pet food, medicine, supplements, and grooming products.

After looking at the rising number of pet owners Mankind Pharma decided to expand its offering to the pet care segment, Rajeev Juneja, managing director and vice chairman, Mankind Pharma Limited, said. “Understanding that the pets have different body needs, we came up with the Mankind’s PetStar keeping in mind the requirements of the pets which is suitable for all breeds,” he added.

Moreover, the company stated that in line with its new range, Mankind’s PetStar food aims to cater to the evolving needs of the pet community, which includes dry food, treats, gravy, and among other products. 

