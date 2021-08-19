Mankind Pharma launches ‘Vaccinate my India’ campaign

The campaign aims to spread awareness and importance of vaccination

With vaccination being the only and the most effective way of protecting ourselves against Covid-19, Mankind Pharma has rolled out a new campaign ‘Vaccinate my India’ to spread awareness about the importance of vaccination. The video will be run across digital and social media platforms, garnering massive reach and frequency, the company said in a statement.

The video campaign by Mankind Pharma showcases Doctor lighting up a baton and further handing it over to the frontline workers such as nurse, pharmacist, ambulance driver, police, army officials, the kirana delivery boy, sanitation worker and even the journalists, who played a very crucial role in conveying the messaging of getting vaccinated in order to make the efforts of everyone (frontline workers) successful by getting out of the darkness and spread the importance of vaccination. Through the campaign, Mankind Pharma urges every citizen to get vaccinated and come together to fight against the deadly virus in this campaign.

As the leaders in the pharmaceutical industry, our communication is always in alignment with the betterment and safety of our nation, Rajeev Juneja, managing director and vice chairman, Mankind Pharma, said. “With this campaign, we want to educate each and every citizen with regards to the importance of vaccination. We all need to be responsible for ourselves and our loved ones, the baton is a symbol to communicate that while we ensure our safety, at the same time we are responsible for our loved ones. Vaccinations are our only mode of protection from the deadly virus and we all must actively ensure to get as many people as possible vaccinated,” he added further on the launch of the campaign.

Read Also: Rainshine Global to launch new fintech businesses

Read Also: dentsu X India wins media mandate for MyGlamm

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook