Mankind Pharma launches its OTT platform Docflix

Mankind Pharma has launched Docflix, an OTT platform for Doctors. With the launch, the company is taking steps to deliver engaging scientific content created by doctors specialised in their fields, in short, video formats. The company claims to have partnered with doctors in the Cardiovascular space to build authentic content, seeking to help doctors in making clinical decisions faster.

For Sanjay Koul, senior president, India business, Mankind Pharma, the company is announcing its launch in the digital HCP engagement space with Docflix. “It is a OTT platform with a wide range of scientific content tailored to various practice needs of doctors. Design, story and convenience are three pillars of the platform that will deliver reliable scientific content,” he stated.

As per the company, the platform will have 20 different shows on varied subjects, a few shows include Science simplified, Legend inside the white coat, Stitch in time, Cardio Unflip, Digital for doctors, Medico-legal Cases in India, Vantage point and much more. Additionally, the company has also hired the National Institute of Design’s pass-out team to ensure the representation of data and figures, directors and scriptwriters who can form science into a story to deliver the message. The team is also building an AI-enabled personalised interface to deliver individual experiences on the platform, as per the company.

One of the disruptions that the pandemic has caused is the way people have perceived learning, Atish Majumdar, president, India specialty business, Mankind Pharma, said. “Docflix is Mankind’s understanding of the new definition of learning and is meant to be a platform that will not only present the best of medical science but also delve into the art behind the science. With Docflix, we at Mankind envision a global knowledge platform that will be a partner in the learning journey of all our Doctors. The platform is launched by the newly set up digital team at Mankind under the guidance of Rinkesh Shah (head, digital, Mankind Pharma). The new team brings in experience in the HCP engagement space and has overseen the growth of the doctor platforms space in India and Asia in the last decade,” he highlighted.

“It’s important that scientific content is simplified for doctors to consume in a short time. We aim to offer an experience with reliable scientific content from Indian and global experts and a platform enabled with the latest technology in the OTT space,” Rinkesh Shah, head, digital, added.

