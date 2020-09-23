Manjit Sachdev to join Viacom18 as content head for Voot and Voot Select

She will be reporting to Gourav Rakshit – COO, Viacom18 Digital Venture, and work towards building further scale to the platform's diverse content portfolio.

Viacom18 has appointed Manjit Sachdev as head – content for its leading Video on Demand brands Voot and Voot Select. In her new role, Sachdev will lead the content team at Voot and will be responsible for driving the future original content strategy across the advertising and subscription businesses of Voot and Voot Select. “Viacom18 has over the last few years built a formidable digital ecosystem that has gone on to emerge as one of the key thought leaders in the category. Manjit Sachdev’s appointment as head content on Voot will add further depth to our future content strategy,” the media company said in a release.

Prior to joining Viacom18, Sachdev was driving content strategy at various companies in the media and entertainment space such as AltBalaji and Sony Entertainment. At AltBalaji, she was responsible for leading the content pipeline for the platform across different genres. In Viacom18, She will be reporting to Gourav Rakshit – COO, Viacom18 Digital Venture, and work towards building further scale to the platform’s diverse content portfolio.

Voot has successfully developed a unique approach to storytelling which has helped create a differentiated perception in the minds of our audiences, Gourav Rakshit, COO, Viacom18 Digital Ventures, said. “I am happy to welcome Manjit Sachdev to the team to reinforce and further burnish this strategy and build on our current success with Voot and Voot Select. I am confident that her experience and understanding of the nuances of storytelling, will further elevate the content experience on our platforms,” he added.

Viacom18 Media Private Limited is media platform which aims at providing multi-platform, multi-generational and multicultural brand experiences. It is the parent company of over 20 channels including Colors, Colors Infinity, MTV India, MTV Beats, VH1, Nickelodeon India, Nick. Jr. India, among others.

