Manish Garg joins DealShare as chief strategy officer

Garg would work to optimise efficiency and productivity of DealShare’s operations and create new projects and initiatives for the brand’s growth

E-tailer DealShare has announced the addition of Manish Garg as the chief strategy officer of the company. In this role, Garg would be responsible for overall company strategy and innovation. His role would also involve assessing and mitigating risks, crisis management and compliance management.

Garg would also work closely with the chief executive officer to optimise efficiency and productivity of DealShare’s operations and create new projects and initiatives for the brand’s growth. With an experience of over 15 years, Garg joins from Medlife where he was the head of supply chain management, procurement and offline retail. Prior to Medlife, Manish has worked with Myntra, Amazon and Unisource Worldwide.

Our vision has always been to enhance the e-tail landscape in India, especially for the mid income population, Vineet Rao, founder and CEO, DealShare said. “In fact, this year, we are looking to strongly augment the DealShare brand even further. Our focus would be to expand our market presence; strengthen product portfolio, talent supply chain and technology as well as improve the brand’s procurement, warehousing and last-mile delivery. Manish will be playing an instrumental role in assisting the leadership in this journey,” he added.

“DealShare has been revolutionising the online shopping and e-tail landscape in India. They have changed the way India’s heartland shops, and brought many first time internet users from Tier 2 to Tier 4 towns to online shopping. I look forward to this journey where we would focus on expanding DealShare’s footprint pan India and enhancing consumer experience,” Garg stated.

DealShare has raised $21 million recently during their Series C funding and has been focusing on expanding their footprint in India, augmenting technology and building their talent. The new CXO additions is a step towards this vision and growth journey, the company said.

