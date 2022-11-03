ManipalCigna Health Insurance’s ‘Health Ki Keemat’ stars brand ambassador Manoj Bajpayee

ManipalCigna Health Insurance Company Limited has launched a new brand film ‘Health Ki Keemat’ starring actor Manoj Bajpayee, who is also the company’s brand ambassador. Through the film, ManipalCigna aims to reach out to potential buyers, seek deeper penetration into the market, and highlight the value propositions people can expect when buying health insurance from the expert, the company said in a statement.



ManipalCigna’s brand film leverages the insight that while health insurance has today moved from a ‘grudge’ purchase to a ‘nudge’ purchase, there exists a knowledge gap and limited product understanding, Sapna Desai, chief marketing officer, ManipalCigna Health Insurance, claimed. “The story builds on the ‘real moments of health recovery’ to drive brand connect and affinity. We have a new brand tagline, ‘Expert Ki Suno, Sahi Chuno’ to assure consumers that now they can count on ManipalCigna.”



Manoj Bajpayee finishes the film with a powerful tone, exclaiming – ‘Expert Ki Suno, Sahi Chuno’. The film has been executed by creative agency TBWA India.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eWD22duzTM8



“During the process of creating this film, we discovered that people who demanded the most out of their health insurance preferred someone with the right expertise. This is a massive advantage for the business,” Parixit Bhattacharya, managing partner, creative, TBWA India, said.



The company has rolled out the brand film on ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on Disney+Hotstar and all major digital platforms. The film will also be leveraged on out-of-home (OOH), print, cricket properties and television across leading general entertainment channel (GEC), news and regional channels for maximum outreach across the country.

Also Read: Polycab India Limited rolls out its new View Badal De campaign

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook