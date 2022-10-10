ManipalCigna Health Insurance ropes in Manoj Bajpayee as brand ambassador

ManipalCigna Health Insurance Company Limited has appointed Manoj Bajpayee as its brand ambassador. Through this association with the actor, ManipalCigna aims to spread the message about the value of health insurance, drive customer conversions and propel distribution growth across India.

For Prasun Sikdar, MD and CEO, ManipalCigna Health Insurance, the goal is to provide lifetime access to quality healthcare and ensure financial wellbeing in the lives of millions of people in India. “Manoj Bajpayee resonates with our brand because ManipalCigna possesses all these values, expertise, and more. Over the years, we have built a comprehensive health insurance portfolio with a range of benefits, including inpatient, outpatient, and wellness benefits to take care of healthcare financing needs, and will continue to be there for our customers and their families,” he added.

For Sapna Desai, chief marketing officer, ManipalCigna Health Insurance, the actor will not only raise awareness about the health insurance solutions but also build a purpose-driven connection with its customers. “Bajpayee inspires trust and has the expertise to be associated with a category like health insurance, thus with ManipalCigna, it is a seamless brand association. Further given his mass fan following across the country, we believe that this association will help us maximise our reach, strengthen our brand awareness and build a deeper connection with the consumers,” she highlighted.

Since its launch in 2014, ManipalCigna Health Insurance claims to have built the identity of a trusted health insurance expert with global experience and local expertise. Manipal’s healthcare delivery expertise and Cigna’s global leadership in health insurance firmly establishes the brand as an expert. ManipalCigna, as a health insurance expert, makes it easier for people to get the care they need, by making healthcare simple, predictable, and affordable, the company stated.. By offering bespoke health insurance products, high-quality customer service and easy and faster settlement of claims, the Company’s goal is to help its customers across the country to live a healthier and more financially secure life.

