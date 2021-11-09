Manipal Hospitals unveils its new logo and announces rebranding of their new healthcare facilities

With rebranding and the new logo, all 27 units of Manipal Hospitals, Columbia Hospitals and Vikram Hospital will be brought under one umbrella.

Manipal Hospitals on Tuesday unveiled its new logo and announced the rebranding of expanded facilities. These facilities include the recently acquired Columbia Asia Hospitals and Vikram Hospital. The newly redesigned logo emphasises Manipal’s modern appearance while also showcasing the high-quality professional services that patients can expect, the hospital chain said in a statement.

With rebranding and the new logo, all 27 units of Manipal Hospitals, Columbia Hospitals and Vikram Hospital will be brought under one umbrella. Post the launch, Columbia Asia Hospitals and Vikram Hospital across the country will be rebranded as Manipal Hospital.

“I would like to thank Manipal Hospital for inviting me to launch this new logo today. Thank you to all the doctors and medical staff, because of which we can meet each other today. The credit for victory over Coronavirus goes to you all. As a sportsperson, I know the pressure of performing in a final match. We do daily practice for that. I know how much practice and dedication it takes to get a Dynamic Silver. All the doctors and medical staff also feel the same pressure and treat the patients without any difference. The only difference is that you win gold every time because you don’t have a second chance option,” Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Olympic Medalist said.

“We are excited to welcome two of the most trusted healthcare providers (Columbia Asia and Vikram Hospital) to the Manipal Hospitals family. Together, we are now India’s second largest healthcare provider. With our strong presence and network hospitals, our accessibility and capacity to provide quality care has increased multiple times covering complete NCR and key upcountry markets. Our core values – clinical excellence, patient centricity and ethical practices have made us one of the most trusted healthcare providers and with our new identity and brand colors we will continue to provide the same to remain a preferred destination for healthcare needs of our patients,” Raman Bhaskar, director, Manipal Hospitals, Dwarka, New Delhi, stated.

