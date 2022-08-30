Manipal Education and Medical Group acquires franchise in Legends League Cricket

Legends League Cricket has inked a partnership with Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG) as a third franchise owner in the second season of the League. “This association will enable MEMG to reach out and positively impact the lives of fellow Indians to realise their dreams through world-class education and healthcare services besides ensuring financial protection of hospitalisation through health insurance,” Dr Ranjan Pai, chairman, Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG), said.

As per the company, MEMG is one of the leaders in the area of education, healthcare and health insurance. The group also has diversified and established business models to serve the needs of its customers in education, healthcare, health insurance, research and foundation. This includes building world-class hospitals, fostering preventive healthcare processes, and nurturing the best medical faculties through education institutions. Cricket in India binds everyone, For Vivek Khushalani, founder and chairman, Legends League Cricket. “Associating with the cricketing legends will help the brand even more. We are looking forward to a great association with them,” he added.

The upcoming edition of the League is a four team Franchise model. Recently Legends League Cricket announced that the upcoming season has been dedicated to the 75th year celebration of Indian Independence and is being held in India from September 16 onwards. Adani Group and GMR Group have already acquired franchises in the Legends League Cricket. Both groups are associated with and active in various sporting events happening across the globe. As per the recent announcement, LLC will start from Eden Gardens at Kolkata followed by Lucknow, New Delhi, Cuttack and Jodhpur. The venue for play-offs and finals are yet to be decided.

