Manika Batra joins Adidas as brand ambassador

The duo aims to drive credibility and inclusivity in sports, further fanning the aspirations of upcoming women sportspersons across the country

Sportswear company adidas has announced that it has roped in table tennis player, Manika Batra as the brand ambassador. With this association, the duo aims to drive credibility and inclusivity in sports, further fanning the aspirations of upcoming women sportspersons across the country.

This partnership focuses on empowering women to realise their dreams as the brand continues to be an ally, cheering for women breaking barriers and creating a reverberating impact in the world of sports, the company said in an official statement. Batra joins adidas’ roster of women athletes, consisting of names such as Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain, Hima Das, Nikhat Zareen, among others.

“We are thrilled to have Manika Batra as the newest member of the adidas family. She is an inspiration to many young women who aspire to push limits and achieve seemingly unachievable goals. We will continue to drive the attitude, “Impossible Is Nothing” through our athletes while celebrating women in the world of sports,” Sunil Gupta, senior director, Brand adidas, India, said.

“Partnering with adidas is an opportunity every sportsperson looks forward to. I am very excited and grateful for this to have come my way, especially at a time when the brand is celebrating women through their ‘Impossible Is Nothing’ campaign. I hope with my sport and my association with adidas, I can empower and encourage women to see possibilities irrespective of the challenges so that the nation can witness many more ‘golden girls,’ Batra stated on her association with the brand.

