Mango ropes in Vaani Kapoor as its first brand ambassador for India

Fashion brand Mango, along with its franchise partner, Myntra, has announced its association with actor Vaani Kapoor, as its first brand ambassador in the country. The actress’ first campaign with the brand for their spring-summer collection will set the stage for the brand to further strengthen its leadership position in the massive and rapidly evolving fashion market in India.

As part of this association, Myntra and Mango are launching their first campaign across digital and social mediums, with the actress, highlighting the new season collection, centered on the theme- ‘Happy and I know it.’ The video campaign epitomises the woman of today, who is confident and happy with herself.

The campaign captivates the viewers with a delightful slice of life sequence, where the protagonist, Vaani, is alone and at her blissful best, trying some cool summer dresses, relaxing, posing, playing and pampering herself with coffee and cake. She exudes style with elegance, capturing what the brand and the new collection embodies, exquisitely. “Fashion to me is a way of expressing yourself and exploring your individuality. I am happy to be a part of the brand’s endeavor to strike a chord with customers from every pocket in the country,” Kapoor said.

“As Mango India’s franchise partner, we are delighted to announce the brand’s association with Vaani. Her persona is a reflection of the attributes of the brand Mango, making her the perfect choice to connect with fashion-forward consumers, across the country. We aim to strengthen our position in the evolving fashion space and attract new consumers, and we are confident that Mango’s association with Vaani is going to drive this goal very effectively. The new spring-summer-21 campaign is set to enamor the audience, where Vaani brings the new collection to life, with a dash of elegance and sophistication,” Vishal Anand, senior director, Myntra said.

