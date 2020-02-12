Manforce Condoms urges people to be safe via #YouAreNotAlone campaign

The Valentine’s Day digital film highlights how there is nothing private about the public place.

Manforce Condoms has rolled out its latest Valentine’s Day digital campaign reminding people not to forget that they are #YouAreNotAlone. The campaign gives a whole new spin to the idea of ‘safe’ sex by highlighting how there is nothing private about the public place. It brings to light the perils of indulging in PDA thinking you are alone with complete disregard to prying eyes who are always on the lookout for such vulnerable couples. The #YouAreNotAlone campaign has been conceptualized and executed by ADK Fortune Communications Pvt. Ltd

According to Joy Chatterjee, DGM, Mankind Pharma, the brand aims to sensitise couples about safe sex. “This time we have a strong message to those couples who indulge in PDA thinking they are doing it within the four walls of their house. It’s important for them to understand where they are, what they are doing and how their action can ruin their life,” he added.

The film shows a couple celebrating Valentine’s Day. When the couple starts getting intimate, they get into their car. Parked in a seemingly empty parking lot, the car which is supposed to provide privacy, fails to do so as the couple’s private moments are recorded by a stranger on his smartphone.

“After our successful campaign #ShutThePhoneUp, we wanted to continue with this momentum of sensitizing people about ‘safe sex’. And that is how we arrived at our fresh campaign #YouAreNotAlone. The campaign speaks about the danger of letting your guard down in a public place. Irrespective of what the place may look like, there is always danger lurking around and that can ruin your life,” Subroto Pradhan, managing partner, ADK-Fortune, said.

Asatsu-DK-Fortune Communications (ADK Fortune) is a joint venture between Asatsu-DK, a Japanese advertising agency and WPP. Since its establishment in 2008, Asatsu-DK-Fortune Communication is based in Gurgaon which provides 360 degrees of communication solutions to its clients. From out of the box ideation, strategy, planning, ad film implementation, digital stratagems, ADK Fortune strives to catapult the brands with a gamut of innovations and fresh skill sets.

