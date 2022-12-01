Manforce Condoms marks World AIDS Day with #MakeADifferenceWithManforce campaign

Mankind Pharma Limited brand Manforce Condom has rolled out its #MakeADifferenceWithManforce campaign for World AIDS Day 2022. Through the campaign, the company aims to create awareness around asymptomatic Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) infection which can take years to develop into Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS), in which case, people usually neglect the symptoms, it claimed. The campaign is live across all its social media platforms.

More than the disease, ignorance is the major enemy of an ailment, and people seem to not have adequate knowledge about HIV/AIDS, Rajeev Juneja, managing director and vice chairman, Mankind Pharma Limited, said. “We wanted to initiate conversation amongst the masses and encourage them to use condoms as protection against HIV and other sexually transmitted infections. Therefore, we came up with an initiative that we believe reinforces the importance of getting tested and using condoms to curb the transmission of HIV,” he added.

In addition to the campaign, the brand has partnered with an NGO, SAATHII, that supports and cares for people living with HIV (PLHIV) by increasing their access to clinical counselling, and social and legal protection services in order to improve their quality of life. Through this association, Manforce Condoms aims to sponsor nutritional support for pregnant women living with HIV, it claimed.

There is a gradual decline in new HIV infections over time, and this has to be fast-tracked to achieve the country’s goal of eliminating new HIV infections in the near future, Dr Sathish Kumar, country director, SAATHII, said. “Given the longer asymptomatic phase of HIV infection, this initiative aims to inform everyone that getting tested is the only way to know their HIV status, and by providing care, support and ART treatment, PLHIV can lead a normal life,” he added.

Also Read: OML Entertainment elevates Tusharr Kumar as COO

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook