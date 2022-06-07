Manforce Condoms launches #TravelWithManforce campaign

Manforce Condoms, a condom brand from the house of Mankind Pharma, has rolled out #TravelWithManforce campaign. The social media ad campaign revolves around couples who are planning a vacation and aims to highlight that no matter how romantic or adventurous a place a couple visits during their holiday, ultimately they end up seeing a fan. “Manforce Condoms is a condom brand in India and through this campaign, we are again giving the message of having safe sex, but this time in a fun way. We have collaborated with influencers to further amplify our message that even if you are traveling to your favorite destination with your partner, always use a condom,” Joy Chatterjee, general manager, sales and marketing, Mankind Pharma, said.

The campaign talks about couples who may go around India or the world. However, there is one thing that they all do a lot during their vacation ‘seeing a fan’ while getting closer to their partner. This is the most common view during a vacation. To highlight the core messaging of the campaign, the brand has come up with different activities on social media platforms.

To amplify the message, the brand has launched a one-month long campaign that has been divided into phases. Manforce has roped in a couple of influencers such as Suyyash Rai and Kishwar Merchant, Daizy and Ankit and Rahul and Ishita for this campaign. The influencer couples have posted videos of them packing their bags where they packed Manforce Ultra feel condoms as their travel companion on their own handles.

