Manforce Condoms launches new digital campaign ‘LoveUpWithManforce’ for Valentine’s Day

Manforce Condoms, an arm of Mankind Pharma, has launched a brand-new digital campaign ‘LoveUpWithManforce’ for Valentine’s Day, encouraging the couples to convey their wildest fantasies.

The campaign has been conceptualised and executed by Grapes, an integrated marketing agency. The brand also conducted contests and activities in collaboration with RJ Rahul Makin, RJ Rochie Rana and creators including Satish Ray, Gaurav Kapoor among others.

“As Valentine’s Day is marked as a day to celebrate love, we came up with the campaign to give wings to the hidden sexual desires of couples. The campaign was aimed at strengthening the bond between the partners to help them indulge in pleasurable love-making sessions by acing up their level of intimacy.” said Joy Chatterjee, Associate Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Mankind Pharma.

The participant divulging the most intriguing fantasy got an opportunity to win an exciting gift voucher from the brand.

“Considering the stigma prevalent in society around sensitive topics like sex, encouraging the audience to talk about their secret sexual desires was a bit tricky. The team had to brainstorm a lot to come up with a mix of fun and exciting ideas to engage with the audience to help them break free from their intimidation and at the same time not make them uncomfortable. The campaign was a medium to help partners discover each other to spice up their love life.” said Shradha Agarwal, Co-founder and CEO of Grapes.

