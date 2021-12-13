Mandiant names Balaji Rao as country manager, India and SAARC markets

There is no better time than now for organisations in India to take a proactive stance to defend against cyber attacks in this changing threat landscape, Rao said.

Mandiant has appointed Balaji Rao as its new country manager, India and SAARC markets. In his new role, Rao will be responsible for revenue generation, strategic business development, and operations. He will also be spearheading the team to help organisations in India gain their cyber security advantage with Mandiant’s innovative portfolio of solutions and services. “With Balaji joining our dynamic team, I am confident that we will sharpen our focus to enable more organisations to deploy our controls-agnostics security solutions and services while expanding our growing presence in the Indian subcontinent,” Eric Hoh, president, Asia Pacific and Japan, Mandiant, said.

According to Hoh, no organisation in the world is immune to breaches. Mandiant knows more about threat actors than any other company in the security industry and responds to more than 1,000 cyber security breaches each year, Hoh claimed. The company is committed to scaling its business in India by empowering its Indian customers and partners to take decisive action, minimise risk, regardless of their size or security controls, Hoh added further.

Rao brings with him over 25 years of experience in leadership roles across large MNCs and enterprises. He is credited for building successful teams and bringing business back to profitability and enabling the adoption of new technologies by customers and partners.

For Rao, there is no better time than now for organisations in India to take a proactive stance to defend against cyber attacks in this changing threat landscape. Powered by intelligence and response expertise, Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform provides organisations with the tools they need to build an effective cyber security program, as per Rao.

“I am thrilled to be a part of the Mandiant team, one that is dedicated to delivering unparalleled frontline experience and industry-leading threat intelligence. Mandiant’s leading combination of expertise, intelligence and adaptive technology is a force in the industry,” Rao stated.

