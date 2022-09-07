Manchester United enters into a partnership with DreamSetGo

Sports experiences and travel platform DreamSetGo has partnered with Manchester United to become its ‘official supporter travel supplier for India’. The partnership will allow the Red Devils’ Indian fans to get access to premium experiences and deepen the clubs’ fan engagement in the country.

“Manchester United is one of the world’s most followed football clubs with a massive following. Our partnership will give these fans an opportunity to visit the legendary Old Trafford stadium, create memories for a lifetime by creating customised and unique experiences,” Monish Shah, founder and chief business officer, DreamSetGo, said.

Through the association, DreamSetGo will provide Indian fans with ‘Match Breaks’ featuring official match tickets, premium matchday hospitality, as well as opportunities to meet first team players and Manchester United legends, observe first team training sessions, VIP stadium tours, Manchester United Soccer Schools for children and conference facilities at Old Trafford for corporates to host board meetings.

According to Victoria Timpson, CEO, alliances and partnerships, Manchester United, the Club has a large and passionate fan following in India. “Through our partnership with DreamSetGo we will welcome these fans to Old Trafford, by offering some truly unique travel packages from a trusted and reliable travel provider,” she added.

Founded in 2019, DreamSetGo claims to have forged several official partnerships with sports clubs and events to offer a holistic experience to Indian fans. These include Manchester City, Chelsea FC, ICC Travel and Tours, AO Travel, F1® Experiences, and among others.

DreamSetGo is one of the first premium bespoke sports experiences and travel platforms. Founded by Monish Shah in 2019, DreamSetGo offers a range of premium, end-to-end, authentic experiences across football, cricket, tennis, motorsports, rugby, and golf among others. From match-day hospitality to stadium tours, from private meet-and-greets with athletes and legends to exclusive access to training sessions, DreamSetGo aims to curate the most fulfilling sports travel packages for the most sought-after sports events and teams. It is to be noted that Dream Sports is the parent company of DreamSetGo, and house other brands such as Dream11, FanCode, Dream Capital, and DreamPay in its portfolio.

