Man Matters launches #MenDontTalk campaign featuring Divyenndu Sharma

The campaign has been executed by Spring Marketing Capital

On International Men’s Day 2021, digital health platform Man Matters has launched a digital campaign, #MenDontTalk. The brand has onboarded actor Divyenndu Sharma for #MenDontTalk . With this campaign, the brand wants to encourage men to speak up, share and be open about seeking external help for any worries they have.

In the first part of the campaign video, Sharma speaks about toxic masculinity that holds back men from sharing their real issues, even with closed ones. As they grow up with the notion that men have to be strong no matter what challenges come up in life, they always try to hide their vulnerabilities from others. Later, Sharma encourages men to break this unhealthy stigma, normalise conversations around one’s wellbeing. The campaign has been executed by Spring Marketing Capital.

“Man Matters started 18 months back with the vision to help men open up and give them a platform where they can be themselves. After serving more than 300K men in their wellness journey, we are pleased to collaborate with Divyenndu on this awareness-driven campaign to reach out to all men to get access to a platform where they can be free of judgement and open up. Whether it’s the community on the Man Matters App or the free and discreet doctor consultations for all things men, we continue to foster an environment that encourages men to access support at any given time,” Geet Rathi, director, marketing, said.

Man Matters, founded by Revant Bhate and Dhyanesh Shah in early 2020, focuses on curated services and products with help of experts. The platform claims to have annualised revenues of $14 million and serve more than 100,000 customers a month across its health and wellness offerings. It provides solutions across categories such as hair, sexual wellness, nutrition, skin, weight, and many more.

Read Also: Bombay Shaving Company rolls out #AllGuysAreTheSame campaign

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook