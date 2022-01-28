Man Matters launches #LetsTalkMan campaign featuring comedian Kumar Varun

The campaign highlights the sentiments of employees who are bound to work despite being covid positive

Man Matters, a digital health platform for men, has launched a new campaign that captures the work-from-home sentiments. As the country battles with third wave, a lot of people have normalised Covid19 and its impact. Against this backdrop, the campaign highlights the sentiments of employees who are bound to work despite being covid positive. The campaign, which is a part of its #LetsTalkMan initiative, features comedian Kumar Varun.



In the digital film, the first scene begins with an online conference call, wishing employees speedy recovery and asking each other to take care of themselves. Later, the campaign shows how employees continue to work from home, and are expected to work and complete work as before to meet deadlines.



“From being paranoid about Covid during the first and second wave, to now witnessing a “normal” third wave, we have seen a significant shift in our attitude towards Covid-19. While we as a society have evolved, got vaccinated and will win this fight in the long term, the impact of any wave on mental and physical health is not trivial. At Man Matters, we believe in helping men open about their health and wellness needs and hence really felt like making this video to help those who are unable to in this period,” Anuroop Nair, director, brand marketing, Man Matters, said.



The digital film has been executed by Spring Marketing Capital. For Sandeep Balan, branded content partner, Spring Marketing Capital, Man Matters as a brand has always pushed the boundaries on how we should open up about how we feel. “In Jan’22, I think most of us feel this way but someone needed to say this and hence we finally did through this piece,” Balan added.

