Mamaearth ropes in Avinash Dhagat as vice president operations

Most recently, he was head of supply chain at Loreal India’s consumer division

Mamaearth on Tuesday announced the appointment of Avinash Dhagat as vice president, operations. In this role, he will be leading the operations and supply chain for the brand. He will be based out of the Gurgaon office.

Dhagat is a seasoned professional with over 15 years of experience across automotive and FMCG sectors, most recently as head of supply chain at Loreal India’s consumer division. Over the years he has gained in depth understanding of demand and supply planning, inventory management and customer service, in India and GCC markets. After graduating from NIT, Warangal, he pursued his master’s in supply chain and logistics. With his pragmatic approach, he has been instrumental in making supply chain processes coherent and orderly.

According to Dhagat, Mamaearth has displayed disruptive growth over the last four years and has displayed exceptional abilities in managing supply chain processes with scale up. “It is extremely exciting to be a part of a brand which is on the upheaval, both on how to keep pace with the scale up and introducing newer practices to make the processes even more efficient in this journey. I look forward to working with the fastest growing brand in India and becoming a part of every household in the years to come,” he added in his new role.

“Avinash’s experience combined with his commercial and planning expertise over the last decade in FMCG, will help make Mamaearth supply chain processes more systematic and streamlined. We wish him great success in his new role,” Varun Alagh, co-founder and CEO, Mamaearth said.

Founded by Ghazal Alagh and Varun Alagh, Mamaearth is a brand with Madesafe certified products that offer toxin-free and natural baby care, skincare, and hair care products. In a span of four years, Mamaearth has created a product portfolio of over 120 products, reaching over five million customers in 500 Indian cities and servicing 11000 pin codes. Mamaearth products are available on its own website, major eCommerce platforms like Amazon, Nykaa, Flipkart and over 15000 point of sales across the country.

