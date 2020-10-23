Mamaearth launches #TouchofGoodness campaign for its new plant based diapers

The film has been conceptualised by Korra Worldwide

Mamaearth has rolled out a new campaign #TouchofGoodness for the launch of its first plant-based diapers in the country. Conceptualised by Korra Worldwide, the film featuring actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra is based on maternal instincts and focuses on a mother’s desire for the best products for her child.

The film follows the story of a mother and her toddler, who is inquisitive and wants to discover everything by touching. As a mother, she wants to ensure that no touch is harsh on her toddler and everything that touches her kid to be good. It then follows into the mother coddling the baby and promising that she would only let the goodness of nature touch her little one, highlighting the #TouchofGoodness of Mamaearth plant-based diapers. The digital film is a 40-second video and will be followed by shorter edits of 30 seconds and 15 seconds, highlighting various product facets.

Millennial parents are exceedingly becoming aware of the products that they would like to use for their toddlers and are choosing nature’s goodness, Ghazal Alagh, co-founder and CIO, Mamaearth, said. “That was the underlying thought behind the campaign #TouchofGoodness. The film also reflects a mother’s desire to want the touch of goodness for their baby. Our recent ‘Plant Goodness’ initiative wherein we link every order to a tree we plant, has been well received by the millennials. We hope that #TouchofGoodness will also resonate with them, and they come forward in choosing the touch of goodness with us and our products,” she added further.

According to Deepak Kumar, head of creative, Korra, the film is an ode to the beautiful world every mother wants her baby to be brought up in and how she will always make sure that everything her kid touches has the ‘touch of goodness.’

