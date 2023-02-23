Mamaearth launches #ShaadiWalaGlowEveryday campaign featuring Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Mamaearth, an FMCG brand, has launched a new campaign called #Shaadiwaalagloweveryday, featuring their brand ambassador Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

The brand said that this campaign promotes its Ubtan Face Wash, which contains natural ingredients like turmeric and saffron that are commonly used in Haldi ceremonies.

The campaign closes by highlighting the product’s no-toxin proposition and the ingredient benefits.



“Ubtan has been treasured for generations as the secret to glowing and radiant skin. Typically used in Indian ceremonies, such as the haldi ceremony during weddings, Ubtan has been known to detan and lend a radiant glow. Our new TV commercial establishes the Ubtan range as synonymous with achieving the ShaadiWalaGlowEveryDay, naturally with Mamaearth Ubtan Facewash.” said Ghazal Alagh, co-founder and CIO, MamaEarth.



The ad showcases a banter at a Haldi ceremony where the bride’s radiant glow catches everyone’s attention. Shilpa notices the bride’s sister staring at her in awe and recommends Mamaearth’s Ubtan Face Wash for everyday glow.

“Our latest work on Mamaearth’s Ubtan Facewash is built on the same insight and answers one simple question – How do you get this shaadi wala glow every day? The campaign features Shilpa Shetty, who’s known for her timeless beauty and glow. We are proud of this work by Korra and are looking forward to continuing the great work together and helping Mamaearth build a deeper connection with the consumers.” said Gaurav Nabh, founder and director, Korra.

