Mamaearth launches new TVC with Sara Ali Khan

Mamaearth, the FMCG brand from the House of Honasa, has launched its latest national television advertisement for the Onion range, featuring actor Sara Ali Khan and Vihaan Samat. The TV commercial highlights the brands’ ideology of bringing the traditional efficacy of onions as the best natural solution for hair fall.

“Onions extract has been an age-old remedy for hair fall and has been used in our household for generations. While traditional ingredients have great benefits, the process of DIYs can be extremely tedious and cumbersome. At Mamaearth, we realise the importance of these traditional recipes and are bringing together the best of nature and science, in convenient yet effective solutions for skincare and haircare needs. The film reflects this exact proposition. We hope this thought resonates with the millennials and they come forward and choose nature’s goodness with us and our products,” Ghazal Alagh, co-founder and CIO at Mamaearth said.

Conceptualised by Korra Worldwide, the TVC captures a fun banter between two friends along with capturing the essence of the brand’s unique proposition.

“It’s not every day that one gets to work on ideas where the main protagonist is not just the celebrity but the ingredient, in this case, the Onion. Our latest work on MamaEarth Onion Shampoo helps build on this insight through an everyday slice of life story, where consumers struggle to find practical and doable solutions to their hair loss problems, told beautifully by Sara Ali Khan. With this campaign, we continue to showcase MamaEarth’s promise of bringing to life age-old and proven natural solutions passed on from generations yet delivered in a modern avatar. Looking forward to more great work together and helping MamaEarth build a deeper connection with the consumers,” Gaurav Nabh, founder and director of Korra added.

Read Also: Govt issues new guidelines to prevent misleading ads; bans surrogate advertisements

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook